One person was checked by paramedics following a smash on the A518 Newport Road at Coton near Gnosall

which happened shortly before 5.30pm on Friday.

An engine based at Newport Fire Station was called out to assist a crew based at Stafford. No-one was trapped.

In Bridgnorth a crew was called to douse a traffic light on the A454 at Swancote which caught fire after being struck during a vehicle smash at about 10.45pm.