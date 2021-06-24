Force deputy to continue in top job on temporary basis

Chief Superintendent Emma Barnett

At the first meeting of the Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) panel it was announced that Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett would continue as Temporary Chief Constable, following the retirement of former Chief Constable Gareth Morgan.

She said: "I consider it an enormous privilege to be appointed Temporary Chief Constable to lead Staffordshire Police as we emerge from an unprecedented period dealing with the pandemic and supporting communities through the most challenging of times.

"I remain committed to improving how we deliver our service with a focus on delivering better outcomes around satisfaction, confidence, crime and harm reduction and criminal justice outcomes.

"I am confident that by working together with partners and the public we will achieve a safer Staffordshire for local communities."

Meanwhile PFCC Ben Adams has appointed his deputy.