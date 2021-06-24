Appeal to help find missing Stafford woman, 59

Officers from Staffordshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Jennifer Payne, who has not been seen since the weekend.
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "The 59-year-old was last seen in Stafford at 7.50am on Saturday, June 19.
"Jennifer is described as white, with short bright red hair. She was last seen wearing a grey dress, grey shorts, a black leather jacket and dark-blue trainers. She was carrying a nude-coloured handbag."
Anyone with information about Jennifer's whereabouts should call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 83 of June 20.