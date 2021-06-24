Appeal to help find missing Stafford woman, 59

By Dayna FarringtonStaffordPublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing Stafford woman.

Jennifer Payne
Jennifer Payne

Officers from Staffordshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Jennifer Payne, who has not been seen since the weekend.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "The 59-year-old was last seen in Stafford at 7.50am on Saturday, June 19.

"Jennifer is described as white, with short bright red hair. She was last seen wearing a grey dress, grey shorts, a black leather jacket and dark-blue trainers. She was carrying a nude-coloured handbag."

Anyone with information about Jennifer's whereabouts should call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 83 of June 20.

Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News