Appeal to help find missing Stafford woman, 59

Jennifer Payne

Officers from Staffordshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Jennifer Payne, who has not been seen since the weekend.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "The 59-year-old was last seen in Stafford at 7.50am on Saturday, June 19.

"Jennifer is described as white, with short bright red hair. She was last seen wearing a grey dress, grey shorts, a black leather jacket and dark-blue trainers. She was carrying a nude-coloured handbag."