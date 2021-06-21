Strut your funky stuff at charity danceathon

Events fundraiser Katie Jones, Jay Perkins and Jack Curham are encouraging people to come on down and boogie at the Katherine House Danceathon

Katherine House is holding a sponsored danceathon to help raise funds to continues its work providing palliative and holistic care for people with life-limiting illnesses.

The charity is inviting the public to join its staff and supporters at New Beacon Sports and Fitness Prosperity Park in Stafford on Saturday, July 10, for six hour-long dance sessions, covering a wide range of styles.

Marketing officer Mary Worsdale will be taking part in the Get Your Dance On event and said the charity was ready to welcome people for a day of fun and dancing.

She said: "I like a dance myself and it's going to be good fun to get out in the open air and banish the lockdown blues away as we have a boogie.

"We've taken all Covid measures for the event, with plenty of room for everyone and social distancing in place, plus individual bottles of water so that people don't have to share bottles."

The event will see dance and fitness instructors leading the sessions, with those participating able to try everything from Bollywood dancing to Clubbercise.

Participants are also invited to come in fancy dress and try all six sessions during the day, which is being organised alongside marketing group Perky Post.

Mrs Worsdale said it was great to be able to put events back on again as it meant the charity could start to raise funds through events again.

She said: "It's terrific that we can put events on again as we raise a significant amount of money through them and not be able to do so last year was absolutely devastating.

"It's wonderful to have this first one set up and we have other events in the pipeline, so we are really looking forward to July 10.

"It means we are back on track for events fundraising and, hopefully, we can go from strength to strength and really get going with these now."

The Get Your Dance On event starts at 11am on Saturday, July 10 at New Beacon Sport and Fitness Prosperity Park, Weston Road, Stafford, with entry costing £10 and participants must be 16 and over.