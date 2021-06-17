Sheriff's long walk for good causes in county

Jamie Friend, High Sheriff of Staffordshire, will walk, cycle and canoe the entire length of the River Trent through the county

Jamie Friend, who took up the 1,000-year-old ceremonial position in March this year, will traverse the entire stretch of the River Trent that runs through the county.

Mr Friend, a 63-year-old dairy farmer, is following in the footsteps of his predecessors by walking to raise money for the High Sheriff Fund.

The High Sheriff Fund for Staffordshire, which is administered by the Community Foundation for Staffordshire, was established in 2008 to support community and voluntary activities in the county.

It supports grass-root organisations and smaller community groups in the area, and awards are made each year by the outgoing sheriff during a special ceremony.

Mr Friend said: “I am passionate about supporting the many small, local voluntary groups within our county, who do so much to make a difference to the lives of others.

"The High Sheriff Fund is there to support these extraordinary people who are working hard through Covid to bring about community cohesion and prevent social isolation.

"At a local level the funding can often make a transformative difference to such projects and help sustain their vital work."

Mr Friend said he would also be looking to support the emergency services, armed forces, local authorities and voluntary groups across county during his year of office.

The High Sheriff is the Queen’s representative in the county for all matters relating to the judiciary and law and order.

Much of the sheriff's work involves supporting and encouraging the voluntary and statutory organisations who work in this area, plus the courts, police, prison and probation services.

Mr Friend said he was particularly interested in nature conservation and would be promoting the enhancement and restoration of the wetlands and waterways, particularly the area around the Trent Valley.

The office of High Sheriff is an independent non-political royal appointment for a single year. The origins of the office date back to Saxon times when the “Shire Reeve” was responsible to the king for the maintenance of law and order within the shire, or county, and for the collection and return of taxes.