Aldi wants to open 10 new stores in Staffordshire

Aldi is looking for locations across Staffordshire to open new stores

Areas in Staffordshire where Aldi wants to open stores in Staffordshire includes Cannock, Codsall and Lichfield.

Aldi, which is the UK's fifth largest supermarket, has been on an expansion drive in recent years as it targets having 1,200 stores open by 2025.

The company is now looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

They are looking for each site to be around 1.5 acres and be able to accommodate a 20,000 square foot store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road with good visibility and access.

In Staffordshire, Aldi is looking to build new stores in Cannock, Cheslyn Hay/Great Wyrley, Codsall, Lichfield, Penkridge and Wombourne. Further afield in Staffordshire they are looking to build in Stapenhill, as well as Cheadle, Chesterton and Lightwood in Stoke-on-Trent.

Last summer, Aldi also announced they were looking for new store locations across the Black Country – including in Aldridge, Bilston, Bloxwich, Cradley Heath, Dudley, Sedgley, Stourbridge, Walsall, Walsall Wood, Wednesbury and Wolverhampton.

Bosses say they are also looking to build new stores in Wyre Forest too – as they search for locations in Kidderminster and Stourport for development.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 10 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality.