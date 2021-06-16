Window damaged at Lichfield Cathedral due to Storm Ciara repaired after Government cash boost

The trefoil window was repaired. Photo: Lichfield Cathedral Photographers

The high-up trefoil window was blown inwards – due to the high winds of Storm Ciara last year – which saw it shatter on the ground.

But now it has been repaired fully by WallWalkers and re-installed using money from the Government's £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund.

And preventative repair work has also carried out on the other trefoil windows to ensure another storm wouldn't do the same damage.

Recent wind damage caused one of the windows on the South Aisle to be blown in. Photo: Lichfield Cathedral Photographers

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, said: “These grants will help the places that have shaped our skylines for hundreds of years and that continue to define culture in our towns and cities.

"We’re protecting heritage and culture in every corner of the country to save jobs and ensure it's there for future generations to enjoy."

Emergency temporary repairs were carried out in the aftermath of the window shattering, where it was found all the trefoil windows on the south side of the cathedral would be susceptible if a similar storm hit Lichfield.

The work was carried out by WallWalkers, a rope access company specialising in historic and listed building conservation, which scaled the walls of the cathedral to re-install the glass and secure it for the future.

The funding for the work came from the Culture Recovery Fund which has been handed out amid Covid-19, with heritage sites handed up to £25,000 for urgent maintenance and repairs.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: "Historic places across the country are being supported by the Government’s grants awarded under the Culture Recovery Fund. This funding is a lifeline which is kick-starting essential repairs and maintenance at many of our most precious historic sites, so they can begin to recover from the damaging effects of Covid-19.