A homeless man sleeps in a doorway

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (MHCLG), Rough Sleeping Initiative has allocated the money following a successful bid to continue to deliver the winter relief programme, working to assist people rough sleeping or at threat of homelessness.

The government announced allocations of a £112 million Rough Sleeping Initiative fund to provide local support for those living on the streets.

All councils across England have been able to bid to receive a share of the funding to deliver a project to help reduce the numbers of rough sleepers to more than half of the current figure by 2022 and eradicate by 2027.

In Tamworth the grant will be used towards expanding the council Housing Solutions team to deliver a fully supported service for rough sleepers and people at risk of becoming homeless; this includes an Outreach Officer, a Mental Health Support Worker and later this year, a Neighbourhood Coach.

These roles will focus on referring people into suitable pathways to successfully finding accommodation and ensuring that individual needs are met through providing a more flexible service provision.

The project aims to run from July 2021 for 12 months and will also support resettlement and positive change for individuals by developing a new lifestyle and planning for a future.

The funding will enable the Housing Solutions team to ensure we have the resources needed to try and offer support and focus on preventing single homelessness and rough sleeping.

In addition £6,400 of the fund will be allocated for the 2021/22 Winter Relief services to help people make positive steps towards housing.