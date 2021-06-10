Baby owl newest addition to growing wildlife centre

By James VukmirovicStaffordshirePublished:

A Staffordshire wildlife centre has welcomed a new feathered arrival to its growing family.

Baby Milky Eagle Owl Rafiki settles into life at Gentleshaw Wildlife Centre in Eccleshall. The eight-week-old is pictured with Jenny Morgan from the centre
Rafiki, a Milky Eagle Owl, was born at Gentleshaw Wildlife Centre in Eccleshall, near Stafford eight weeks ago and has been making his first appearances in public.

The centre is a small sanctuary for exotic animals and birds of prey, as well as a hospital unit for the treatment of wild raptors.

The centre is home to more than 30 different species of bird of prey, primate, reptile, invertebrate, raccoons, cats and many other types of animals.

It features displays of different birds of prey, including barn and Milky Eagle Owls, and Rafiki will be trained up to become one of the demonstration birds at the centre.

To find out more about Rafiki and other birds of prey and animals at Gentleshaw Wildlife Centre, go to gentleshawwildlife.co.uk

