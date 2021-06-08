Ready to serve their award winning afternoon teas, outside in a new eating area, director Penny Simkin, at Essington Farm, Essington, Wolverhampton.

Farmer Richard Simkin, aged 70, a director of Essington Farm, which has poly-tunnels, garden plants, a farm shop and pick-your-own as well as an award-winning butcher, has finally been able to re-open the tea-room and catering it provides.

Two years ago the family built a new patio where people could eat out but because of lockdowns it was never used.

Last year was the first time in 30 years that the farm did not open its gates to visitors.

Now the family has erected a marquee on the patio and there is also outside space where people now enjoy afternoon teas.

It was two years ago when the farm won an award for its teas as part of The Taste of Staffordshire campaign, designed to promote local produce and food.

Richard said: "We built the patio area two years ago but last year we never even got to put a deckchair on it because of the pandemic.

"Now we have re-opened out tea-room tentatively and people can now book afternoon teas.

"Two years ago we won awards and the afternoon teas include the traditional sandwiches, cakes and scones.

"These do have to be pre-booked but we are also serving breakfasts and tea and coffee if spaces are available.

"I think that with our inside space, the marquee and outside area, that we can cater for about 80 people and still be Covid compliant.

"We hope that we can soon also start serving a lunch menu when Covid-19 restrictions allow and we fell it is safe to do so.

"Recently we have found we have had lots of visitors wanting our garden baskets filled with plants in the colours of local football clubs.