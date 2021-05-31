Handwritten letter from Roald Dahl up for auction in Staffordshire

Jim Spencer with the letter from Roald Dahl. Photo: Hansons

The letter, dated August 2, 1989, gives a rare insight into the author's opinion of his own work and his determination to get children reading.

The owner and recipient of the letter, Christine Wotton, a librarian and housekeeper from Chagford in Devon, wrote to Dahl when she was a student but wasn't expecting a reply.

She found the author’s address in the back of an old library book and was surprised to elicit such a passionate response from him.

In the letter, Dahl writes: “Never shelter children from the world ... the 'content' of any children's book is of no importance other than that it enthrals the child – and thus it teaches or seduces him or her to 'like' books and to become a fit reader – which is vital if that child is going to amount to anything in later life.

“The book-reading child will always outstrip the non-book-reading child in later life. There are very few messages in these books of mine. They are there simply to turn the child into a reader of books. Damn it all, they are mostly pure fantasy. Have you read the latest one, Matilda? It seems to have broken every sales record in the history of hardback publishing."

The letter sent by Roald Dahl, which will now be auctioned in Staffordshire. Photo: Hansons

Describing the history of the letter, Miss Wotton said: “I wrote to Roald Dahl speculatively as a young student, aged 20, when I was writing a dissertation on his work for my BA Hons degree in literature and linguistics at Portsmouth Polytechnic in the late 1980s. I was staging a mini rebellion by focussing on controversial elements, ie violence, of Dahl's books for children, as fellow students opted for a serious approach to the likes of Kafka, Shakespeare and Homer.

"I stumbled across Dahl’s address listed in the back of an old library book. Security was clearly rather more relaxed in those days. On a whim I asked him questions which intrigued me regarding his style and attitude towards children’s literature, never really dreaming of a response.

"So, I was amazed to receive a chatty double-sided, handwritten A4 reply, plus another dissertation which he lent me, presumably written in his famous garden shed, discussing the importance of reading for children and referring to his newly published book Matilda, now a movie and West End musical.

“As he indicated himself, it was unusual for him to reply to letters like mine, so I really struck lucky. With the happy-go-lucky optimism of youth, I don’t think I fully appreciated my good fortune.”

The letter sent by Roald Dahl, which will now be auctioned in Staffordshire. Photo: Hansons

The note was discovered by Jim Spencer, head of books and works on paper at Hansons Auctioneers, when it was posted to the firm’s country house saleroom, Bishton Hall in Staffordshire.

He said: This is important. It is unusual to see such conversational correspondence from a big name like this. Most autograph letters that come up for sale are typed, brief, almost generic responses.

"This is quite different, it gives us an insight into Dahl's creativity and craft, his passion for making reading fun, encouraging children to pick up books and take a love of literature with them throughout the rest of their lives. Interestingly, he shared his valuable opinion the year before he passed away at the age of 74 in November 1990.

“It’s difficult to predict what a unique piece like this will do at auction. I'm guiding the letter at £500 to £800, but it could easily spark a fierce bidding battle and run away for much, much more.”