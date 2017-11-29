More than 170 guns handed in to Staffordshire Police in single fortnight

Stations in Cannock and Stafford were among those in the county serving as collection points since Monday, November 13.

The 176 guns surrendered included 76 shotguns, 33 rifles, 27 handguns, 30 air weapons and 10 de-activated or blank weapons.

There were also 28 lots of ammunition handed in including seven lots of shotgun cartridges.

The force is now checking ballistic records to see if any of the weapons are linked to crimes.

It is the second time Staffordshire Police has participated in the national amnesty, after more than 200 guns were handed in during 2014.

Superintendent Carl Ratcliffe said: "We are fortunate to have very low levels of gun crime in Staffordshire, with just 44 firearms offences in the last 12 months.

"However we remain vigilant to the extreme risks of firearms and I offer my thanks on behalf of Staffordshire Police to all those that did hand over firearms.

"Although the surrender is over, if you didn't get around to handing yours in or you discover one in the future, please call 101 to arrange for us to collect it safely.

"In the meantime please keep it safe and hidden and handle it carefully if you must move it."