Fraudsters trick victims out of thousands by impersonating Staffordshire police

There have been 21 cases reported to Staffordshire Police and Action Fraud of fraudsters conning people out of money by making elaborate situations where they claim to be from their bank's fraud team.

In two of these cases approximately £20,000 was stolen.

They tell victims that they need help in investigating fraud at a local bank branch by targeting complicit staff who are suspected of issuing fake bank notes.

In order to get the cash, the fraudsters ask the individual to visit their bank and withdraw a large sum of money in the thousands which they claim to be counterfeit.

The victims are encouraged not to discuss the case with any staff at the branch by convincing them they could be part of the fraud.

They are then asked to hand the money over to them for 'police' analysis and victims are assured it will be put back into their account but then the criminals take off with it.

Another way the fraudsters obtain the money is by getting the victim to transfer the money to a so-called 'safe account' to protect them from the alleged corrupt bank staff.

Police are warning people, particularly the elderly, to be wary of the growing fraud.

They have emphasised that they would never ask members of the public to be part of an undercover investigation or ask them to withdraw cash to hand over to them for safe keeping.

Detective Inspector Rob Harvmann, of the force’s Fraud and Financial Investigation Unit said: “Fraudsters will use whatever way they can to get people to believe in them.

"Impersonating a bank official or a police officer reinforces that belief.

“It’s important to remember neither the bank nor the police will cold call you asking you to act on their behalf.

"Be vigilant, do not engage in conversation, put the phone down and tell someone you trust. If you have been a victim of such a fraud and you have handed money to someone, please contact 101 or Action Fraud.”

Police have asked the public to be wary of any calls similar to this and to hang up the phone if they suspect anything then report it to Action Fraud followed by your bank.

For more advice visit Take Five to Stop Fraud at www.takefive-stopfraud.org.uk