Thousands of shifts lost in Staffordshire Fire Service due to ill health

The force has said that the absence rates have a direct impact on services and finances, while adding they are trying to remove any stigma about mental health in the workplace to avoid more absences due to mental health issues.

In total, 2121 shifts have been lost to unplanned absence between April 1 and October 31, with the force stating that this figure gives them an expected absence level of 3636 shifts lost in 2017.

Of the 2121 shifts lost over the seven month period, 711 were lost to 'mental health or neurological conditions'.

The Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Authority will meet on November 30 for a human resources and ethics committee meeting, where the figures will be discussed in more detail.

Tim Hyde, the service's director of response, has said: "Officers are working with occupational health and a number of training providers to raise awareness of issues that may impact on mental health and wellbeing and a programme of mindfulness awareness is being rolled out with the second cohort of trainees currently receiving instruction.

"All employees are encouraged to be open about mental health and the service is committed to removing any stigma that might be perceived to be linked to mental wellbeing.

"Reduction in absence levels impacts the level of productivity within the service.

"In the wholetime operational workforce, any unplanned absence results in funding being provided to bring staff in to fill gaps in the crewing of fire appliances. In this case any absence has a direct cost."

In 2014/2015 2,468 days of absence were recorded, 615 more than in 2013/2015.

The amount of days missed due to stress also increased to 324 from 289 over that period.

The service's prevent and protect director Glynn Luznyj said: “The health and wellbeing of our staff is a top priority for the Service and we work to support all our staff with any

issues that may arise during their time with us or after they retire.

“The number of shifts lost to sickness has shown a downward trend since 2015 but it is something we continue to monitor closely.

“We operate in partnership with the Occupational Health Department at Staffordshire Police which enables us to offer a range of interventions to support all our staff with their physical health and mental wellbeing, both of which are equally important to the Service.

"We also offer trauma support delivered by fully trained personnel within the Service which is put in place following incidents which have the potential to cause distress to our crews.

“The Service as a whole and each department, has a business continuity plan to ensure we have robust processes in place to manage any periods of absence, including sickness.

“When this involves operational firefighters we have a number of options which can be considered, ensuring that we have sufficient people on each watch to enable us to mobilise a full crew to any emergency call we receive.”