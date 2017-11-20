Menu

Advertising

Plans submitted for 200 Penkridge homes

By Jordan Harris | Staffordshire | News | Published:

Controversial plans to build up to 200 homes in Penkridge have been officially submitted.

This picture shows a birds eye view of the site earmarked

Bloor Homes have handed over a planning application to South Staffordshire Council which will see an estate built just north of the centre of Penkridge.

The properties would be on the west side of the A449 Stafford Road backing on to Nursery Drive.

Concerns have been raised regarding the effect the development could have on school places in Penkridge, while the developer has said the area is 'ideal' due to its transport links.

The planning application states that 80 of the homes will be in the affordable housing bracket.

Staffordshire Local Hubs News
Jordan Harris

By Jordan Harris
Senior Reporter - @JHarris_Star

Reporter covering Staffordshire/Walsall - also a keen gig goer

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News