Plans submitted for 200 Penkridge homes

Bloor Homes have handed over a planning application to South Staffordshire Council which will see an estate built just north of the centre of Penkridge.

The properties would be on the west side of the A449 Stafford Road backing on to Nursery Drive.

Concerns have been raised regarding the effect the development could have on school places in Penkridge, while the developer has said the area is 'ideal' due to its transport links.

The planning application states that 80 of the homes will be in the affordable housing bracket.