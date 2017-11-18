One Staffordshire police officer being assaulted every day, force's chief constable says

Gareth Morgan is so appalled by the situation that he has started to write to magistrates and judges about the impact the offences are having on the county force.

He said: "Seven officers a week are assaulted in the line of duty.

"As a force we will prosecute those who assault our officers as we want to treat our workforce like any other victim of crime.

"There appears to be in some quarters that it is part of the job that officers will be assaulted.

"But it is absolutely not acceptable."

Mr Morgan has started writing 'victim impact statements' to the courts to explain how the assault has affected the force.

Over the past few years victims have had the right to give a statement about how the crime has affected them.

Mr Morgan said: "I want to show that I am supportive of our staff, that I am protecting them, and that I am doing the best that I can.

"I hope this raises awareness in the force and in the judiciary. Some officers have felt their their own superiors weren't supportive."

Mr Morgan added that it was up to judges and magistrates to decide on sentencing when an offender was convicted of assaulting a police officer.