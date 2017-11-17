'It was like a nuclear bomb had gone off': Police chief who led hurricane relief effort returns to Staffordshire - with VIDEO

Chief Inspector Phil Fortun, from Staffordshire Police, was the deputy commander for a 54-strong British police contingent sent to help the relief effort in the Caribbean.

On his return after four weeks he revealed the challenges faced by the police.

A total of four officers from Staffordshire were deployed in wake of the wave of destruction.

Ch Insp Fortun said: "I volunteered to go out on the deployment and my motivation was that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to go out and represent British police, and support those in greatest needs.

"Supporting a British territory with British citizens, there is no higher purpose to what cased me to join the police.

"Initially the role was around setting up the logistics and understand the lie of the land and key issues of officer welfare, to find accommodation, assess the provision of food, clean drinking water, and facilities for when they have landed."

The two hurricanes led to the destruction of people's homes and huge contamination to the water courses, and the deaths of tens of people.

Advertising

There were also cases of looting with residents desperate for food and power generators.

Ch Insp Fortun added: "My main duties were to be responsible for the operation alongside British Virgin Island police and carry out unglamorous things like the risk assessment, as well as making key decisions about the threat level.

"Nothing can prepare you for landing and the scale devastation that is there.

"I would liken it to pictures I have seen of after the Atomic bomb in Hiroshima.

Advertising

"You had yachts that were in the marinas tossed up and on the road and splintered.

Chief Inspector Phil Fortun British Police officers in the British Virgin islands The destruction in Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands left by Hurricane Irma.

"The local police, like most of the population, had lost their homes but 80 per cent plus of the workforce were turning up for work.

"They were worked off their feet and needed every bit of help we could give them.

"There were challenges around food and water. The humidity, particularly the amount of fluid you had to get through, was a big surprise to a lot of the team.

"There was a challenge from the mosquitoes, which were indestructible and could bite through your clothing."

Away from policing, officers helped schools and residents rebuild their damaged buildings to get the islands back on their feet.

"I can honestly say that despite the conditions, the stresses and traumatic scenes we saw, I was absolutely proud of the officers.

"They gelled as a team, pulled up their sleeves and represented British policing in the most positive light you could imagine.

"I was humbled and privileged to be part of that mission.

"We were welcomed universally with gratitude.

"In the wake of a natural disaster, people pulled together and remembered what truly was important."