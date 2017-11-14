Staffordshire to take in another 50 Syrian refugees

It comes following the successful resettlement of 51 people in the county from the war-torn nation in 2016/17.

Staffordshire County Council stated all individuals would arrive in families, while the number of new arrivals per district has not been confirmed.

Communities chief Councillor Gill Heath said: "All the refugee families are fleeing a terrible civil war which has shattered their country’s economy, education system and healthcare infrastructure.

“We pledged to help those refugees requiring urgent medical treatment, survivors of torture, and some of the women and children who are most at risk.

"Several Syrian families have already found peace in Staffordshire, thanks to the help from our district and borough councils, Refugee Action and other partners, who have been working with the families to settle them over the past 18 months."

She added: "The people of Staffordshire have helped those in need many times over the years and I’m proud of how communities have worked closely together so far.

"The borough and district councils, Stafford & Rural Homes, local schools and local health services have all worked very hard, with Refugee Action, to make this stressful time a success."