A pub 'created for people' tucked away amid Shropshire and Staffordshire countryside

There are plenty of pubs in rural or isolated areas which eke out a living from the few houses and cottages nearby and are content to make it to the next day, while others have looked at their setting and worked to become the best community pub possible.

One pub which has taken on the challenge of becoming a full community pub is the Bell Inn in Tong, east of Shifnal.

The pub is located just under a mile away from Junction 3 of the M54 and sits in splendid isolation on the A41 Newport Road next to a petrol station and surrounded by the Shropshire and South Staffordshire countryside on all sides.

The Bell Inn is big and light, with plenty of space for people to get around

It's housed in a distinctive two-tiered brick building which was built in 1811 on the site of the medieval turnpike buttercross, now marked by an 18th century obelisk.

Inside, the pub boasts a warm and friendly atmosphere, with a bar area and restaurant which also features alcoves and a conservatory which is used for events and is available for private hire.