Police warning over horse loose near major M54 junction

Officers said they are in attendance near Junction 4 of the M54, for Shifnal Services, with people attempting to deal with the animal.

People on social media have also warned locals to take care when approaching the area.

Sian Thomas, West Mercia Police rural and business officer, said: "For awareness: a black and white horse is currently loose at junction 4 of the M54 (near Shifnal services).

"Please contact police immediately if you know the owner."