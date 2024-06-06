'Our carnival is in three weeks but the parade route is blighted by potholes - we need help!'

Shifnal Carnival takes place on Saturday, June 29, and with time running out before the big day the committee has declared a 'pothole emergency'.

In a post on social media the committee says it has reported a number of potholes along the parade route – but says they have not yet been fixed.

They have been reported to Shropshire Council using the online 'fix my street' website, which allows people to tell the authority about potholes that need fixing in their communities.