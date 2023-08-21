Football club applies for new alcohol and music licence

The club wants to the premises licence for the Shifnal Town FC Sports Bar.
It would cover every day of the week from 12 noon until midnight.
The application provides for the: supply of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises and recorded music.
Any persons wishing to make representations must do so in writing to the Licensing Team, Shropshire Council, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury,
SY2 6ND or email licensing@shropshire.gov.uk within 28 days from the date of this notice. Applications can be viewed during normal office hours at the above address. Further details and procedures can be found online at www.shropshire.gov.uk/ licensing