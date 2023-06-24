Arsonists believed to have torched two caravans on Shifnal lane

Wolverhampton MP's safety fears after man convicted of harassment with emails and shouting
Arsonists are believed to have torched two caravans in Shifnal.
Crews in Shropshire said they are treating a blaze that broke out on Friday evening as arson.
It happened on Lamledge Lane in Shifnal involving two caravans.
Crews from Telford Central attended at around 8.30pm.
Craig Jackson, of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This evening we attended a fire in Lamledge Lane, Shifnal involving two caravans. The fire is being treated as arson. If you have any information please call 101."