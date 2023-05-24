First ever auction a chance for antiques firm to shop wares to public

Tim Dams with some of the architectural and garden items at Corner Farm Antiques

Nestled on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border, Corner Farm Antiques has been a mecca for antique lovers for the past 27 years, including one of the largest selections of long-case clocks in the company.

The business, which is formed in converted farm buildings between Newport and Shifnal, has now decided to run an on-site auction for the first time, with local auction house Cuttlestones appointed to handle the sale.

Owner Tim Dams said the change was as part of a restructuring of the business.

He said: “We have built new premises dedicated to top quality leather furniture, sofas, three-seater chesterfields, wingback chairs, swivel desk chairs and more.

"This will enable us to concentrate the existing Corner Farm showrooms to good quality English antique dining furniture, desks, chests of drawers, bureaux, coffers, box settles and an extensive collection of over 200 clocks and barometers, with my daughter Rosie at the helm as saleroom manager.

“I will continue working alongside my small, dedicated team of craftsmen, all of whom have been with me for over 12 years and Phil Hill, my Workshop Manager who has worked alongside me to build the business for over 25 years, on creating quality furniture items.

"We are excited to work with Cuttlestones on our first ever on-site auction, which will feature everything from architectural and garden items through to clocks and furniture.”

Featuring more than 300 lots, the auction will take place on Saturday, June 3 and will feature more than 150 architectural and garden lots, including sandstone staddlestones and troughs, planters, statues, bird baths, sun dials, teak benches and tables, cast benches, painted tables and chairs, and stone lions and dogs.

There are also fountains, one of which is possibly Coalbrookdale and stands an impressive 7ft tall, while another highlight looks set to be superb pair of tall, 19th century terracotta urns on stands hailing from a Shropshire manor house.

A further 150 lots will be made up of quality furniture and clocks, barometers, desks, chests of drawers, settles and coffers plus Georgian furniture, including a handsome mahogany chest on chest, a mahogany brass-bound campaign chest of drawers and an oak hanging press.

Mirrors, lamps, oil paintings and limited edition prints, including sought-after Pears prints - also feature; while a beautiful, 3-storey Georgian design dolls house with a basket full of furniture and furnishings is expected to cause quite a stir.

With the auction broadcast live on the internet, interest is anticipated from across the UK and overseas.

Managing Director and Head Auctioneer at Cuttlestones, Ben Gamble, said the company was delighted to be appointed as partner in the first ever on-site auction at Corner Farm.

He said: "Cataloguing the lots for this sale has been fascinating as there are some great pieces that collectors will be keen to get their hands on and the auction is open to a global audience thanks to live, online bidding.

"We’re also expecting a strong turnout of bidders on the day so there should be a real buzz about the sale.”

The auction will take place on Saturday, June 3 at 10.30am at Corner Farm Antiques, just 2 minutes’ drive from the entrance to Weston Park (TF11 8RX).

Viewing will take place on Wednesday, May 31 and Thursday, June 1 from 11am until 4pm.