Andrew Gough

Andrew Gough, who farms near Shifnal, will swap his wellies for walking boots next month when he takes on Wales’ mainland coastal paths and funds raised will go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The 61-year-old poultry farmer will be cheered on by family and friends and some are expected to join him on the trek and see him over the finish line.

The fundraising event is expected to take 20 days and Andrew, who is taking part in the challenge as ‘The Walking Farmer’ will camp during most of the time on his expedition which will stretch from Chester to Chepstow.

He has already raised more than £1,500 through his Just Giving page having had to postpone the walk, initially scheduled for last year, due to cover on the farm.

He said: “I was inspired to do this by the life changing Motor Neurone Disease (MND) stories and fundraising efforts of others, including former sports stars Rob Burrow, Stephen Darby and Doddie Weir and the efforts with the United to End MND campaign.

“I have been training on and off for a few years to do this and recently took on Hadrian’s Wall with a mate.

“On the coastal paths, I am aiming to do my age in kilometres a day, 61, and I hope to be joined by family and friends for a shift.

“MND is a cruel, fatal disease and I just want to help by raising some money and I’m very grateful for the donations received so far.

“On a personal note after suffering from a back injury at the end of 2019, when I could barely walk 100 yards in a day, it will be very satisfying to do 36 miles a day for two or three weeks.”

The United to End MND campaign began in 2019 with people with MND, neurologists and charities joining force for the first time.

With research into MND progressing faster than ever, it was recognised that with a concerted effort treatments and, ultimately a cure, could be found in years rather than decade.

In November 2021, the United to End campaign – led by people living with MND, the MND Association, MND Scotland, My Name’s Doddie Foundation and neurologists – successfully secured Government investment to be targeted to research over the next five years.