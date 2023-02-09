Shifnal boxing academy youngsters benefitting from Commonwealth Games legacy

Youngsters at Bright Star Boxing Academy in Shifnal have been using the club's new equipment from last year's Commonwealth Games.

The equipment, which was used by the top athletes competing for medals in the games, includes a boxing ring, three punch-bags, a host of gloves and head guards, and even spit buckets – all branded with the Birmingham 2022 logo.

Bright Star director Joe Lockley said the games would have a lasting legacy for the youngsters, after the club was also donated tickets which allowed some of them to attend.

He added that they were delighted after being successful in a bid for the equipment, saying those training at the club were thrilled to be using the same punch-bags as top athletes.

"It is brilliant because a lot of young people we work with do not get the chance to see a lot of professional boxing happening because of the costs," said Mr Lockley.

"We were so fortunate we got tickets to the Commonwealth Games which were donated to us, so the kids that have been seeing some of their favourite athletes train and compete are now saying they are using the same equipment they were.

"It is really important and that is what I think elite sport should be about – inspiring others."

He added: "It has really motivated them to push on and progress.

"One of the kids after he had finished hitting the bag the other day I asked him 'why did you choose that one?' and he said 'it made me feel important!'.

"It is great that he has been getting to hit a bag that his idols have been punching.