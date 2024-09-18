Watch: Shocking footage shows dairy cows at Shropshire farm being punched, kicked and dragged

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The shocking footage was shot at Heaths of Stockton at Stockton Grange Farm, near Newport, which supplies German-based international dairy firm Müller.

The secretly recorded video, which activists claim was shot earlier this year, shows workers at the dairy plant roughly handling the dairy cows at the site.

In one part of the video, which was recorded by hidden cameras, a worker can be seen dragging a calf around and even through the bars of a metal gate, while kicking its anxious mother.

Stills from the video showing cows being hit, kicked and dragged

Other parts of the film show dairy workers punching cows or striking them with objects.