Couple's water supply is fixed after months without water in house – but saga continues

Tracey Bradley and her husband David have had problems for months after a water company contractor was unable to properly fit a brand new electronic meter at their home near Newport way back in May.

They were flooded three times and completely without a mains supply for 10 whole days. Water had to be carried in buckets from a neighbour's stopcock 400 yards away.

Now the new meter has been fixed after the water company 'responded' and they can flush the loo, have a shower and do the washing.

Craig Millington from Severn Trent Water, finally repairs the water meter for David Bradley, which was initially botched and led to flooding..

But work to dry out their kitchen following a leak has left them with industrial drying equipment which has to be on for up to eight hours a day.

"Tracey is going to move out and sleep at her mom's until this is all over," said Mr Bradley.

"She cannot sleep with the noise."

He added: "This situation has taken since May to sort out, when the meter work was done.