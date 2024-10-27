Mum with pushchair forced to walk in 'dangerous' rural A-road as overgrown pavements now impassable
A Shropshire mum has told of how she had to walk more than a mile on a busy A-road with her baby in a pushchair after the pavement was left impassable by overgrown foliage.
The mum, who doesn't want to be named, took a picture of the treacherous route she was forced to take from her home in the village of Swancote to Bridgnorth town centre to pick up her car from a garage.
The young woman said she had to walk west along the A454, which she branded “dangerous” with her baby to retrieve her car from Bridgnorth's Low Town.
Now she is appealing for the council to cut the overgrowth back before somebody gets hurt.