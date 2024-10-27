Mum with pushchair forced to walk in 'dangerous' rural A-road as overgrown pavements now impassable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The mum, who doesn't want to be named, took a picture of the treacherous route she was forced to take from her home in the village of Swancote to Bridgnorth town centre to pick up her car from a garage.

The "dangerous" and overgrown A454

The young woman said she had to walk west along the A454, which she branded “dangerous” with her baby to retrieve her car from Bridgnorth's Low Town.

Now she is appealing for the council to cut the overgrowth back before somebody gets hurt.