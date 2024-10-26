Inquest opens into death of 41-year-old motorcyclist in A442 crash
An inquest has been opened into the death of a motorcyclist, with the full hearing set for next year.
Shropshire Deputy Coroner, Heath Westerman, heard that Kristian Alan Morris, 41, died on September 15 after a crash on the A442 at Quatford.
Mr Morris, a lorry driver from Wolverhampton, had been riding a motorcycle.
The hearing was told Mr Morris had died at the scene, and the crash is still under investigation by police.
The inquest was adjourned until February 11, next year.