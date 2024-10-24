Restaurant manager dedicates food award to “dear friend” Liam Payne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 2024 Prestige Curry Awards on Monday at The Grand Hilton Hotel in Watford, saw two Shropshire restaurants take home one of the sought after accolades.

The Shifnal Balti was crowned Restaurant of the Year 2024 – which manager Faz Ali dedicated to Liam Payne,the Wolverhampton singer and former member of One Direction found dead earlier this month.

“This is such an incredible honour, and we couldn’t have done it without your amazing support,” he wrote on the restaurant's Facebook page. “I, Faz, would like to dedicate this award to Liam Payne—a dear friend who always believed in me and wanted the best for me.

“My love and deepest gratitude go out to him and his family.

“A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us and has supported us throughout this journey. We look forward to celebrating with you all!”

Meanwhile, Thalio, which is based at the Falcon Hotel in Bridgnorth, also took home a gong and was named the Best Street Food Restaurant in the UK for 2024.

The award follows the restaurant's recent win as South Asian Restaurant of the Year 2024 at the Midlands Food Drink & Hospitality Awards.

The restaurant said the were “over the moon” with the award.

“We're so grateful to the talented team for their hard work and dedication, and to our loyal customers for their continued support,” the restaurant said. “This award is a testament to our commitment to serving authentic, delicious, South Asian Cuisine.

"Cheers to another fantastic year for Thalio!”