Bridgnorth motorists warned to expect delays as 10k returns to town - here's all you need to know
Motorists in Bridgnorth have been warned to expect delays on Sunday as the town's annual 10K race takes part.
The event, set to be the largest yet with around 500 runners expected to take their marks for the starting gun at 10am in the high street.
Organisers have said a number of roads will be closed for traffic, but only for short periods as the runners make their way around the course.
A spokesperson said: “We ask that motorists be patient and exercise caution while runners cross roads. If you are inconvenienced by a delay, it will only be for a few minutes.
“Thank you for your patience and please give runners your support! This is a great event for our beautiful town and we want to showcase it!”
While the High Street will be closed from 6am-2pm on Sunday, other roads will have some temporary closures as the runners pass by.
Here are some of the closures to look out for:
New Road, Postern Gate, the town centre end of Listley Street and Northgate will be closed from approx 10.30am to 12.30pm
Traffic will be stopped to allow runners past at the junction of Hollybush Road and Cleobury Road
Expect delays from Broseley Road approaching town
Please respect pedestrian crossings as runners will be funnelled across these at the top of Wenlock Road/Portman's Way and by The George on Hollybush Road