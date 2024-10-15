Bridgnorth 10k set to field its largest number of runners yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Final preparations are underway for the Bridgnorth 10k this Sunday as the town welcomes its biggest field after the race sold out.

A number of firsts have helped attract the record number of entries this year.

Last year's start of the 10k

These include a new course, measured by UK Athletics, making it officially 10k for the first time. There will also be two timed sections, up the first and final hills, giving runners the chance to be crowned ‘Cartway Conqueror’ and ‘Railway Street Rocket’.

Prizes will also be awarded to the first "locals" - those runners with a WV15 or WV16 postcode - and a partnership with Severn Hospice, which will receive any profits from the event.

Entries have flooded in from all over the Midlands for the race, which starts and finishes at the Town Hall in the High Street from 11am.

And it’s also generated a real community spirit around Bridgnorth, with residents volunteering to clear the route last week.

Race director Vicky Morris said: “We’re delighted to have sold out all entries, making it our biggest field.

“We want to improve the race experience for runners year on year and we hope the exciting changes we have made will prove popular.

“One man and one woman will hold their respective course records for a year or more.

“Bridgnorth is famous for its hills and we think it’s a real incentive to be crowned Cartway Conqueror or the Railway Street Rocket!

“And partnering with a local sponsor gives runners and spectators the chance to support a great cause that touches so many people.

“This is arguably Shropshire’s toughest 10k road race, but the growing number of competitors – up 50 on last year – proves runners love a challenge.

“We couldn’t have done this alone though, and much of the success of the event is thanks to the volunteers who marshal, the vast majority of whom are from Bridgnorth Running Club.

“We also thank those who cleared the route and have donated prizes. We’re very grateful for everyone’s time and support.

“We urge everyone in the town to come out and support our great event – there’s nothing like a cheer to lift you as a runner, especially if you’re getting near the finish.

“But while we want the runners to enjoy a warm welcome from the people of the town, we ask motorists to be patient.

“There will inevitably be some short delays to allow runners to pass through certain sections of the course.”

All finishers receive a prestigious technical T-shirt – which will remain under wraps until race day – plus a medal and pre-filled water bottle at the end.

Prizes in the race will also go to the first, second and third placed males and females overall and age-graded prizes for the winning male and female in the over-40s, -50s, -60s, -70s and -80s categories.

The course will be fully marshalled and signposted but people should expect delays on and around the route from 10am to 2pm on Sunday.

High Street and Whitburn Street will be closed from 6am to 2pm and there could be delays for traffic on all town centre streets from around 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Motorists are asked to remain patient around the course, taking special caution where runners are crossing roads.

Notices about the route and possible delays have been posted to all residences on the course.

Organisers welcome the support of businesses. On race day, banners, supplied by your company, can be displayed on safety barriers on the High Street at a cost of £100 or £200, depending on size.

Interested parties should email enquiries@bridgnorthrunningclub.co.uk.