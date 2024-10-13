'It is a dream come true' – Meet the former Shropshire estate agent having a laugh with menopause

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sarah Stenton from Broseley, began seeing the funny side to “the change” when she began experiencing symptoms five years ago.

Sarah Stenton

She went on to start a Facebook group Middle Age Madness, which has attracted more than 50,000 followers.

After selling the family estate agents in Much Wenlock earlier this year, Sarah began giving talks on the menopause then realised she had the basis for a stand up comedy act.

Since then, the 53 year-old has gone on to travel across the UK performing stand-up about her experiences.

She said: “It has gone in a direction I did not expect. You'll be surprised just how much fun you can have with the menopause.

“When I gave a coffee morning talk about it in Bridgnorth at the start of the year, I realised that actually this would be much better as an evening event with a glass in your hand.

“So I did a couple of small shows in Broseley and Much Wenlock, and when I heard people laugh I was hooked.

“Most of the audience do tend be ladies of a certain age but I have been all over – Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Salisbury but I am hoping to do some local shows soon in Shropshire soon.”

The mother of two, who used to run Stentons Property in Much Wenlock, added: “I loved being an estate agent but now I am making a living out of comedy and has been a dream come true.

“Every day I'm finding new material – just the other day I was in a chemist and a lady was buying extra large incontinence knickers, when I pointed out they would not fit her as they were my size, she rounded on me and said 'how dare you they are for my obese friend' - it is that sort of thing that gives me ideas.”