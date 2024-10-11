10 eye-opening pictures turning back time to Bridgnorth between 2000 and 2010

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

We've taken a dive into our archives to take a look at what was happening in Bridgnorth in the 2000s.

Residents partied hard into the night as we entered a new era, then a year later more than 200 pro-hunters congregated in the high street to protest against government plans.

A lot has changed in the Shropshire town during the last 24 years - let's take a look back at life in Bridgnorth between 2000 and 2010.

The millennium

Bridgnorth High Street at the stroke of midnight at the millennium

Residents of Bridgnorth celebrated the new year and millennium partying in the High Street.

Pictured is a busy scene on the stroke of midnight as 1999 turned into 2000.

A bridge too far for this lorry driver

Lorry stuck under the Severn Valley Railway bridge at Bridgnorth as an SVR train passes overhead

When this lorry crashed into a Bridgnorth bridge, it really raised the bar on accidents.

Pictured is the lorry stuck under the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) bridge in Bridgnorth as a SVR train passes overhead.