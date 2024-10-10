Van seized in Highley as police clampdown on illegal parking
Police in Bridgnorth have seized a van from a village street following a clampdown on illegal parking.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The vehicle was seized in Church Street, Highley.
PCSO Declan Miller from Bridgnorth Police said on Wednesday: “We are working hard to tackle your parking concerns in location.
“Inconsiderate or illegal parking can put pedestrians and other road users in danger. It can also create an obstruction for emergency vehicles.
“This Afternoon we recovered a vehicle which had been parked on Church Street, Highley for a prolonged period. The vehicle in question had no tax or MOT.
“While some enforcement activity is carried out jointly with partners, (relevant local authority) employ parking enforcement officers to assist with these issues. But often problems can be resolved through raising awareness of the impact or consequences or other practical measures.”
He said officers had been talking to motorists and advising them of the law, liaising with council parking enforcement officers over local concerns, issuing Penalty Charge Notices to persistent offenders and working with partners to find alternative off-road parking opportunities, particularly near to schools.