'They’re creepy and they’re kooky' Watch as cast prepare to be bring the Addams Family to Bridgnorth theatre

For three days this week and three days next week, The Addams Family is on stage at Theatre on the Steps, Bridgnorth.

The Bridgnorth cast

The performance on October 10, 11 and 12 and October 17, 18 and 19 will see local stars perform as the magnificently morbid family.

Featuring Gomez Addams, wife Morticia and the rest of the Addams clan are including, Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and Grandma, the creepy family is put to the test when outsiders come to dinner, hurling them into a night that will change their lives forever

Tom Jeavons plays Gomez, Zoe Mitchell playing Morticia, Sophie Worton in the role of Wednesday and her fiance Lucas Beineke will be played by Henry Rhodes.

Alan Stuart takes the role of Uncle Fester, Maisie James-Owen is Pugsley, Grandmama is played by Ruth Jones and Richard Aston is Lurch. The Beineke family is completed with George Cole playing Mal and Kate Sharplin as Alice.

Theatre on the Steps Artistic Director Nikki Genner said: “This frightfully delightful show delivers all the iconic Addams Family characters everyone loves; with the theatre’s well known love of ghosts it’s the perfect show to celebrate our 60th Anniversary year.

“This musical is an all new story, based on the characters first created by cartoonist Charles Addams. It’s a perfect treat to get into the Halloween spirit. We can’t wait to share this brilliant show with audiences soon.”

The Addams Family runs at the Theatre on the Steps, Bridgnorth from Thursday, October 10 to Saturday, October 19 – tickets start from £12 and can be booked online at theatreonthesteps.co.uk or from the box office, in the Town Hall Building, High Street, Bridgnorth or via telephone on 01746 766477.