Student who died in 'near head-on crash' on A442 near Bridgnorth named at inquest opening

Gemma Margaret Hawksey, aged 26, was travelling in a car with her fiancée at the time of the crash on the A442, near the junction for Echoes Hill, on August 21.

Born in Macclesfield, Miss Hawksey was a student whose usual address was in Bath.

Shropshire's Senior Coroner John Ellery was told on Thursday that emergency service crews had been called to a "near head-on collision" involving two cars.

When emergency service personnel arrived they found an "unresponsive female" at the scene, and despite their best efforts she was declared deceased at 4.20pm.

Sitting at the Coroner's Court in Shrewsbury on Thursday, Mr Ellery was told that the woman was identified by Police Sergeant Saxton by using her driving licence and university identification card. Her identity was confirmed by her fiancée who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time, the coroner was told.

The inquest was formally opened and adjourned to be held in full on January 14, 2025.

At the time the Shropshire Star reported that the crash took place on the A442 near Bridgnorth at around 3.51pm.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene, with two ambulances, an air ambulance, and two paramedic officers dispatched to help.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said that despite crews' efforts one woman had died, while another woman from the same car had been treated for potentially serious injuries then taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, and another man from the second vehicle was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

The spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision and there were three patients.

“The first patient, a woman, was found in a critical condition.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A woman from the same car was treated for potentially serious injuries and taken via land ambulance, with the air ambulance doctor travelling on board, to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

“The driver of the second car, a man, was already out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

“He was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious and taken via land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury University Hospital.”

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said "an investigation into the circumstances of the accident is now ongoing".