Man found dead under Bridgnorth footbridge named as inquest opens

Sadly Jamie Lee Channings was pronounced dead underneath the pedestrian footbridge over Hollybush Road at about 3.20am on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Assistant coroner Heath Westerman was told that police attended the scene after receiving calls from members of the public.

Wolverhampton-born Mr Channings, aged 31, was a single man and lived at The Hobbins, in Bridgnorth, Mr Westerman was told.

West Mercia Police told the coroner that there are no suspicious circumstances or any third party involvement in the death.

He was identified later on in the day by his mother, the inquest opening at Shirehall in Shrewsbury was told on Thursday .

The coroner formally opened the inquest and adjourned it for a full hearing to be held on January 23, 2025.