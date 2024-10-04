Council responds to £500 rubbish fine threat on 'particularly challenging' street in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this week, residents in Cartway, which joins High Town to Low Town, said they were “deeply insulted” after the council threatened to send them fines if they put their bin bags out on any other day than when they are due to be collected.

Residents slammed the move but Shropshire Council said the fines are justified due to the number of complaints it has received and the fact that some residents and businesses have been flouting the rules

A spokesperson said: “The issue of waste being left in the street in Cartway is a long-standing one and one that we have working hard to resolve for many months.

“In early 2023 we received complaints about trade and household waste being left on the pavement in Cartway on non-collection days, obstructing the pavement, blocking access and causing environmental concerns.

Bin bags on the Cartway have led ot the counicl senidng "threatening" letters

“Since then Shropshire Council officers have visited the location on numerous occasions and spoken to the commercial outlets and residents responsible – with letters also sent. Waste Management companies have also approached perpetrators as to their responsibilities.

“Cartway has been particularly challenging with one business ignoring our advice and refusing to comply with their duty of care – and some residents also continuing to put their household waste out before their collection day.

“A letter was sent to local residents and businesses last month reminding people of the council’s waste collection policy and asking them not to leave black bag waste on the pavement on non collection days as it is a hazard for pedestrians and vehicles, is unsightly, can cause litter and may attract vermin.

“The letter advises that waste left out on non-collection days can be treated as fly-tipping and be subject to a fixed penalty notice of £500. However, the issuing of a fixed penalty notice is very much a last measure when all else fails and individuals ignore advice and warnings.

“Council officers will be making a further visit in the future to review the situation and take necessary steps to prevent waste being stored on the pavement for longer periods than is necessary.”