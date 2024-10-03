Hugely successful Christmas tractor run to make a return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bridgnorth Festive Charity Tractor run was started by Josh Barratt and Tom Wellings in 2021.

In its first year, the event raised an impressive £3,500 for charity, but that was dwarfed by last year's event that pulled in more than £18,000 for charities Hope House and MacMillan Cancer.

The December 17 tractor run saw more than 200 festively-lit tractors trundle through the town and netted the pair awards from both the High Sheriff of Shropshire and the BBC.

And Tom and Josh have said the festive tractor run will be back again this year.

Josh Barratt said: “Our popular event is back for another year. A lot has happened in the last year from awards to interviews and much more and all of the team really appreciate the support we have gained for what was such a small event to begin with.”

He said the Bridgnorth Festive Charity Tractor Run 2024 takes place on Sunday, December 22 from 3pm where a convoy of festively illuminated tractors will make their way through Bridgnorth, Quatt, Alveley, Shatterford, Kinver, Enville, Six Ashes and Stanmore in the dark, creating a magical festive scene for families to enjoy.

Josh added: “As always there will be hundreds of donation buckets along the route for spectators to donate as well.”

More information can be found at facebook.com/events/778499283864199.