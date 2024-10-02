'I'm in a wheelchair and about to be homeless - but the council won't rehouse us until we're on the street'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In August, Sam Davies and her family told the Shropshire Star that there were no homes for disabled people available for rent in her home town of Bridgnorth.

The disabled mother, who has lived in the town for the last 15 years, has been asking Shropshire Council to find her family a home after the authority kept turning down her requests for bungalows in the area due to her disability.

The 37-year-old, who was born with the congenital spinal disease spina bifida, says every time she, husband Trev and son George apply for a home, the council tells her it is not suitable due to her conditions.