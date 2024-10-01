Fury as Shropshire Council sends wood from iconic tree earmarked for carving to the chipper
Bridgnorth's mayor and town council have slammed Shropshire Council after the authority threw away the wood from an iconic tree that was felled earlier this year.
The Corsican pine had stood in the Quayside in Underhill Street next to the river in the town for more than 100 years.
But in August, Shropshire Council was forced to fell the tree due to disease and its dangerous lean.
The authority said it would replace the tree at a later date, but residents and councillors had planned to commemorate the ancient tree by making a carving from its wood.
Initially Shropshire Council said that would not be possible, but talks between the town council and the authority led to an agreement that a section of the tree's trunk could be saved so that the community could create a carving.