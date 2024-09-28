Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this month, The Food Stop Cafe in Quatford, near Bridgnorth closed for good after more than two decades of being the go-to destination for bikers in the county.

Pit Stop Cafe with the iconic sign from the Food Stop

Its closure saw hundreds of bikers turn out for the last day to say farewell to owners Karen and Adrian Goodall, and lament the loss of the popular cafe.

But on Friday, a new destination for bike and car lovers opened its doors for the first time, and it is just a stone's throw away.

The Pit Stop Cafe

The Pitstop Cafe is based at the Danery pub, also in Quatford, which is also already popular haunt for car and bike lovers.