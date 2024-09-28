Countryside home near Bridgnorth with heated swimming pool and separate annexe up for sale - take a look inside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Located in the Hamlet of Muckley Cross, and approximately four miles from Bridgnorth, Oakdene is a four bedroom detached house with charming character and red brick elevations.

The property has been reduced to a price of £1,150,000, and is listed with Savills estate agents.

Views from above Oakdene, picture: Rightmove and Savills

Oakdene boasts a two storey barn that is currently used as a gym and games room, as well as two detached triple garages and a separate one bedroom annexe with an open living room and kitchen.

Outbuildings and garages, picture: Rightmove and Savills

Secluded gardens offer privacy and extend from the back of the house with a paddock beyond. Oakdene boasts around five-and-a-half acres of land in total.

The house features a gym, picture: Rightmove and Savills

A games room, picture: Rightmove and Savills

Adding to a children's play area is a heated outdoor swimming pool with its own fenced sun terrace.

A heated pool outside, picture: Rightmove and Savills

The listing says: "Oakdene is a handsome detached period house with an annexe and outbuildings. The property features splendid red brick elevations, while inside there is a combination of charming character features and elegant, understated modern styling.

"The house is set in a beautiful garden with pristine lawns and well-maintained shrubs, hedgerows and trees. There is an area of lawn at the front and extensive lawns to the rear, where you will also find a children's play area, patio space for al fresco dining and a splendid heated outdoor swimming pool with its own fenced sun terrace.

"The garden includes a timber-framed summer house, with further outbuildings including the barn with its ground-floor gym and first-floor games room with bar, as well as two detached triple garages. There is plenty of parking available on the paved and gravel driveways for multiple vehicles."

A paddock as land extends to five-and-a-half acres, picture: Rightmove and Savills

Inside, the ground floor features three reception rooms including a drawing room and dining room that greets you upon entrance. The 27 ft sized room boasts timber beams overhead with exposed wooden floorboards and fireplaces with logburners at either end.

The front of Oakdene, picture: Rightmove and Savills

The family room and large kitchen both open out onto the rear garden via French doors while upstairs on the first floor are three double bedrooms.

A large kitchen, picture: Rightmove and Savills

The principle bedroom includes a Juliet balcony and large en-suite bathroom while a second floor offers a dressing room and peaceful home office.

A bedroom, picture: Rightmove and Savills

Adjoining the house, the annexe offers further accommodation for guests or family members, and comprises an open-plan sitting area and kitchen on the ground level, with a one double bedroom en-suite upstairs.

Inside the separate annexe, picture: Rightmove and Savills

Further information on the property can be found on Rightmove.