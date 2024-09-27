Is this the biggest sofa in Shropshire?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Standing at an impressive seven feet tall, and towering over the owner of the Old Mills Antique Centre in Bridgnorth, John Ridgway, who is six feet six inches.

John Ridgway relaxing on the seven foot sofa

John said the the sofa dates back from the 1920s and features intricate art nouveau decoration on its wooden panelling.

"This is certainly the tallest settee we have ever seen and we doubt there is a taller one in town!" he said. "It came from a large country house and we have restored it to its former glory, it's a stunning item of furniture and is certainly a statement piece.

"It would look great in a sitting room or hallway but the person who buys it will need to make sure it will fit through their front door!".

The settee is for sale at £1,650 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Mill Street, Low Town, is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.