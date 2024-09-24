'Our town's food bank in Shropshire needed donations to keep up vital work - and the community answered the call'

Last week, the mayor of Bridgnorth along with members of the town council joined forces with the local Lions Club to raise donations for Bridgnorth Foodbank.

The harvest collection for the foodbank on Friday in Bridgnorth - Councillor Ian Wellings with Pauline Wellings on Friday (picture: Bridgnorth Town Council)

The food bank provides food parcels to people in the area who are referred.

Last week, the charity supported 57 adults and 48 children but said it was running low on tinned meat, tinned vegetables, pasta sauces, milk puddings, squash, jam and milk.

On Friday, Mayor Ian Wellings, who has chosen the town's food bank as his charity during his time in office, along with his wife and consort Pauline Wellings, members of the town council, and the Bridgnorth Lions manned a stand at the market in High Town for a harvest collection for the food bank.

The town council said residents dug deep and provided “dozens of bags” of groceries and supplies that was delivered on Monday.

Bridgnorth Town Council said the donations of food, as well as cash which was spent at a local supermarket to buy more produce for the charity, showed “incredible community spirit”.

The town council said on Friday: “Thank you to everyone who came out to today's harvest collection in support of the Mayor's Charity. Your generosity and support are truly appreciated – together, we’re making a big difference.

“A special shout-out to Bridgnorth Lions for their fantastic help with today’s pop-up. Here’s to the incredible community spirit we’ve seen today!”