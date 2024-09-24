New time trial challenges announced for Shropshire town's 10k as it celebrates tenth anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Runners in the Bridgnorth 10k, which celebrates its tenth anniversary next month, will be able to test themselves in timed sections during the race.

The start of the Bridgnorth 10k run

During the Bridgnorth event on Sunday, October 20, for the first time runners will be clocked over the Cartway and Railway Street climbs to see who will be crowned ‘Cartway Conqueror’ and ‘Railway Street Rocket’ and claim prizes.

These are the steepest parts of the 6.22-mile course, which starts and finishes on the High Street, from 11am, and add to the challenges as the race celebrates a decade of being run i the town.

A prize will be awarded to the winners of those timed segments, while the first ‘locals’ – those with WV15 and WV16 postcodes – will also receive prizes.

Bridgnorth 10k

Race director Vicky Morris said: “We are excited to introduce these new features.

“We want to improve the race year-on-year to enhance the race experience for everyone and we feel these do exactly that.

“The first step we took towards doing this was getting the course officially measured for the first time.

“We believe these timed sections will add a fun element, as well as be an extra incentive for climbing those hills when the going gets tough!”

More than 100 places are still available for the event, which can accommodate up to 500 runners – its biggest field – and Vicky has urged those thinking of taking part to enter as soon as possible.

“We want as many people to sign up as soon as they can, especially as all profits will go to a local charity,” she added.

“It’s an event that the whole community gets behind and we want runners and spectators alike to enjoy the special atmosphere the race and the people of Bridgnorth create.”

There will also be prizes for the first, second and third placed males and females overall and age category prizes for the winning male and female over-40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. All finishers receive a superb technical T-shirt, a medal and a water bottle.

Entry to the race costs £23 for affiliated club runners and £25 for unaffiliated runners. Anyone interested in entering should visit https://www.stuweb.co.uk/events/2024/10/20/4444/ Entries close at midnight on October 17, 2024.

Organisers also welcome the support of local businesses. With a range of sponsorship options available, anyone interested is urged to make contact urgently by emailing enquiries@bridgnorthrunningclub.co.uk