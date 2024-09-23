Treasure inquest reveals the reasons why Roman coin discovered near Bridgnorth was pierced and defaced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire's Assistant Coroner, Heath Westerman, ruled that the coin, which was found in Romsley back in 2018, was treasure.

During the hearing he said that the British Museum had wanted the item, and Shropshire Museum & Art Gallery had also written expressing an interest in securing the coin for its displays.

The coin was discovered by the prolific Shropshire detectorist Andy Bassett, who has found a host of coins, brooches and historical items in the south Shropshire area.

The hearing was told it was a Roman Republican silver denarius of Octavian issued in 36 BC.