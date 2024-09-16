Ambulance staff did everything they could in bid to save motorcyclist after crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A man in his 40s, who was riding a motorcycle on the A442 in Quatford, died as a result of the incident, which involved a white Dacia 4x4.

It took place on Kidderminster Road with the emergency services called at around 9.46am yesterday.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who was the motorcyclist who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to him at the scene.

“Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased by ambulance staff at the scene.”

“The driver of the car did not require treatment from ambulance staff.”

West Mercia Police said no arrests had been made in relation to the incident, with a spokesman adding that enquiries were ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage of the incident, or in the moments before, has been asked to contact police, by calling PC Kully Singh on 07773 054025 or e-mailing DL-SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk.